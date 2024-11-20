Left Menu

Karnataka's Controversial BPL Card Cancellations Stir Political Pot

Karnataka's government identified over 2.26 million ineligible BPL cardholders, prompting plans to cancel these cards. The decision, aimed at revising welfare eligibility, has sparked a political controversy with the opposition and public expressing concerns about the potential loss of benefits for many families. The debate continues as the reclassification unfolds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 20-11-2024 17:31 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 17:24 IST
Karnataka's Controversial BPL Card Cancellations Stir Political Pot
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka's state government has identified a staggering 22.63 lakh ineligible Below Poverty Line (BPL) cardholders, as revealed by an August survey. The administration plans to cancel these cards, raising concerns over the potential withdrawal of critical welfare benefits for numerous families. Several programs, including the Anna Bhagya food scheme and the Gruha Lakshmi allowance for women heads, could be affected.

K H Muniyappa, Karnataka’s Food, Civil Supplies, and Consumer Affairs Minister, defends the decision, stating the inconsistency of having 75-80% of the populous state listed as BPL cardholders in comparison to other southern states. Emphasizing the state's high tax revenue, Muniyappa argues for the reclassification of cards to Above Poverty Line (APL), targeting government employees and taxpayers who should not be eligible under BPL.

The move has triggered opposition backlash, with BJP leaders rallying protests, underscoring public discontent. Affected individuals, like a Bengaluru-based cardholder fearing loss of benefits for her daughter, highlight the real-world impacts. The unfolding debate continues to capture attention across Karnataka's political and public spheres.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

 India
2
High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Polls

High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Poll...

 India
3
Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central China, AP reports quoting state media.

Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central...

 Global
4
Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024