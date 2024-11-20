Karnataka's Controversial BPL Card Cancellations Stir Political Pot

Karnataka's state government has identified a staggering 22.63 lakh ineligible Below Poverty Line (BPL) cardholders, as revealed by an August survey. The administration plans to cancel these cards, raising concerns over the potential withdrawal of critical welfare benefits for numerous families. Several programs, including the Anna Bhagya food scheme and the Gruha Lakshmi allowance for women heads, could be affected.

K H Muniyappa, Karnataka’s Food, Civil Supplies, and Consumer Affairs Minister, defends the decision, stating the inconsistency of having 75-80% of the populous state listed as BPL cardholders in comparison to other southern states. Emphasizing the state's high tax revenue, Muniyappa argues for the reclassification of cards to Above Poverty Line (APL), targeting government employees and taxpayers who should not be eligible under BPL.

The move has triggered opposition backlash, with BJP leaders rallying protests, underscoring public discontent. Affected individuals, like a Bengaluru-based cardholder fearing loss of benefits for her daughter, highlight the real-world impacts. The unfolding debate continues to capture attention across Karnataka's political and public spheres.

