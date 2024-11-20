Goa's Tribals Celebrate Milestone in Land Rights Struggle

The long-standing demand by Goa's tribals and forest dwellers for land ownership is moving towards resolution as the state government expedites the claims process, officials confirmed. Chief Minister Pramod Sawant's administration has given special priority to these cases, resulting in 871 claimants receiving ownership documents under the Forest Rights Act.

Ajay Gaude, the nodal officer for the Forest Rights Act, reported that over 10,136 claims, including individual and community submissions, were awaiting processing. The BJP-led government has appointed a specialized agency to conduct onsite verifications, a crucial step in addressing the backlog.

The structured clearance across committees has seen progress, with district-level approvals leading to the issuance of ownership documents or 'sanads'. The Chief Minister's regular reviews and the new monitoring committee aim to ensure the smooth execution of the Act. Beneficiaries, such as Datta Velip and Vishnu Velip, have expressed gratitude for gaining long-awaited land rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)