Danish Military Shadows Chinese Ship Amid Baltic Cable Sabotage Concerns

The Danish military is closely monitoring a Chinese vessel in Danish waters, following the severance of two vital submarine cables in the Baltic Sea. Anchored between Denmark and Sweden, the vessel draws scrutiny due to its proximity during the incidents, sparking investigation into possible sabotage.

Updated: 20-11-2024 18:54 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 18:54 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Danish military is maintaining watch over a Chinese ship stationed in Danish waters amidst investigations into the severing of two fiber-optic cables in the Baltic Sea.

The vessel, Yi Peng 3, is anchored in the Kattegat strait with a Danish navy patrol ship nearby, yet military officials have refrained from commenting further on the situation. Notably, Danish military rarely remarks on the passage of individual ships in their waters.

The cables, one between Sweden and Lithuania and another between Finland and Germany, were cut within 24 hours apart, prompting a preliminary investigation by Swedish prosecutors on suspected sabotage. The incidents occurred within Sweden's exclusive economic zone, and the Swedish civil defense has reported relevant ship movements.

