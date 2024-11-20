High-Stakes Diplomacy: U.S. Efforts for Lebanon-Israel Ceasefire
U.S. envoy Amos Hochstein is in a diplomatic push to secure a ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon's Hezbollah, following talks in Beirut. Amid ongoing conflict and high casualties, the aim is to restore peace before the new U.S. administration takes office in January.
Amos Hochstein, the U.S. envoy, has embarked on a mission to Israel with the critical aim of securing a ceasefire with Lebanon's Hezbollah group. Earlier discussions in Beirut showed progress, aligning expectations for a potential deal.
Hochstein underscored substantial developments following meetings with key negotiators, including Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri. The ongoing conflict has caused significant damage in Lebanon, stemming from Israel's September offensives against Hezbollah.
As diplomatic efforts focus on restoring a ceasefire in alignment with a 2006 U.N. resolution, challenges persist. Hezbollah maintains rocket attacks, escalating tensions, while U.S. and Israeli demands face Lebanese resistance. U.N. resolution 1701 continues to be a contentious pivot in negotiations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
