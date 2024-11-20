Morning Relaxation: Manipur Eases Prohibitory Orders in Imphal Valley

Starting tomorrow, the authorities in Manipur's Imphal Valley will temporarily lift prohibitory orders for five hours each morning. The move aims to assist residents in acquiring essential goods, such as food and medicine.

This change applies to five key districts: Imphal West, Imphal East, Thoubal, Bishnupur, and Kakching, as per notifications from local administrations. These modifications were prompted by enhanced law and order conditions, officials say.

Despite the morning relaxation, the ban on large gatherings, protests, and unlawful activities remains in force. Prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the BNSS had been enforced following recent violence in Jiribam district.

(With inputs from agencies.)