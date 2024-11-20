Left Menu

Morning Relaxation: Manipur Eases Prohibitory Orders in Imphal Valley

Prohibitory orders in Manipur's five Imphal Valley districts will be relaxed from 5 am to 10 am daily, allowing residents to procure essential items. This decision, prompted by improved law and order, excludes large gatherings. Restrictions were initially imposed due to recent unrest in Jiribam district.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 20-11-2024 20:06 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 20:06 IST
Morning Relaxation: Manipur Eases Prohibitory Orders in Imphal Valley
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Starting tomorrow, the authorities in Manipur's Imphal Valley will temporarily lift prohibitory orders for five hours each morning. The move aims to assist residents in acquiring essential goods, such as food and medicine.

This change applies to five key districts: Imphal West, Imphal East, Thoubal, Bishnupur, and Kakching, as per notifications from local administrations. These modifications were prompted by enhanced law and order conditions, officials say.

Despite the morning relaxation, the ban on large gatherings, protests, and unlawful activities remains in force. Prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the BNSS had been enforced following recent violence in Jiribam district.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

 India
2
High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Polls

High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Poll...

 India
3
Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central China, AP reports quoting state media.

Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central...

 Global
4
Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024