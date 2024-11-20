Morning Relaxation: Manipur Eases Prohibitory Orders in Imphal Valley
Prohibitory orders in Manipur's five Imphal Valley districts will be relaxed from 5 am to 10 am daily, allowing residents to procure essential items. This decision, prompted by improved law and order, excludes large gatherings. Restrictions were initially imposed due to recent unrest in Jiribam district.
- Country:
- India
Starting tomorrow, the authorities in Manipur's Imphal Valley will temporarily lift prohibitory orders for five hours each morning. The move aims to assist residents in acquiring essential goods, such as food and medicine.
This change applies to five key districts: Imphal West, Imphal East, Thoubal, Bishnupur, and Kakching, as per notifications from local administrations. These modifications were prompted by enhanced law and order conditions, officials say.
Despite the morning relaxation, the ban on large gatherings, protests, and unlawful activities remains in force. Prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the BNSS had been enforced following recent violence in Jiribam district.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Political Tensions Unravel in Andhra Pradesh: Law and Order at the Forefront
Chouhan Criticizes Jharkhand Government Over Law and Order
Reddy Criticizes Kalyan for Targeting Dalit Minister Amid Law and Order Crisis
Political Friction: YSRCP vs TDP Under Scrutiny for Law and Order Failures
Outcry in Gujarat: Law and Order Under Scrutiny