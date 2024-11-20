Left Menu

Russian Oligarchs Lose High Court Challenge Over Broadband Sale

Investment firm LetterOne, backed by Russian oligarchs, lost a legal battle in Britain's High Court against the enforced sale of broadband provider Upp. The case, under the UK's National Security and Investment Act, was rejected, citing potential Russian state leverage over the firm's owners.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 20-11-2024 21:47 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 21:47 IST
Russian Oligarchs Lose High Court Challenge Over Broadband Sale
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In a landmark decision, the High Court in London ruled against Russian oligarch-backed investment firm LetterOne, dismissing its challenge to the mandated sale of broadband provider Upp. The ruling marks the first significant test of Britain's National Security and Investment Act.

The investment firm, with owners including sanctioned oligarchs Mikhail Fridman and Petr Aven, was ordered to sell Upp in December 2022 amid concerns of potential Russian state influence. This enforcement underscores the UK's commitment to protecting sensitive sectors from foreign control.

Judge Judith Farbey rejected LetterOne's appeal, upholding government fears that the firm's ultimate owners could be subjected to leverage by the Russian state. The decision reaffirms the UK's stance on national security and investment scrutiny.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

 India
2
High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Polls

High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Poll...

 India
3
Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central China, AP reports quoting state media.

Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central...

 Global
4
Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024