Left Menu

Brazil's Agricultural Breakthrough: New Export Opportunities to China

Brazil has secured permission from China to export its locally-grown sorghum, fresh grapes, sesame, and fish products. This announcement came as part of several agreements made during Chinese President Xi Jinping's state visit, boosting bilateral trade relations with President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's administration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-11-2024 22:32 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 22:32 IST
Brazil's Agricultural Breakthrough: New Export Opportunities to China
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant development for Brazil's agricultural sector, the government has announced new export opportunities to China. The approval covers locally-grown products such as sorghum, fresh grapes, sesame, and fish.

The agreement was formalized during Chinese President Xi Jinping's state visit to Brasilia, where he engaged in discussions with Brazil's President, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

This move is a part of multiple economic deals aimed at strengthening the ties between the two countries, potentially enhancing Brazil's position in the global export market.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

 India
2
High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Polls

High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Poll...

 India
3
Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central China, AP reports quoting state media.

Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central...

 Global
4
Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024