Brazil's Agricultural Breakthrough: New Export Opportunities to China
Brazil has secured permission from China to export its locally-grown sorghum, fresh grapes, sesame, and fish products. This announcement came as part of several agreements made during Chinese President Xi Jinping's state visit, boosting bilateral trade relations with President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's administration.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-11-2024 22:32 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 22:32 IST
In a significant development for Brazil's agricultural sector, the government has announced new export opportunities to China. The approval covers locally-grown products such as sorghum, fresh grapes, sesame, and fish.
The agreement was formalized during Chinese President Xi Jinping's state visit to Brasilia, where he engaged in discussions with Brazil's President, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.
This move is a part of multiple economic deals aimed at strengthening the ties between the two countries, potentially enhancing Brazil's position in the global export market.
(With inputs from agencies.)
