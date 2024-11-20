Left Menu

Ortega's Power Play: Nicaraguan Constitutional Reform

Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega introduced a proposal for constitutional reform aiming to expand presidential powers over other branches of government. The reform includes extending the presidential term from five to six years and seeks control over media to mitigate foreign influence.

Updated: 20-11-2024 23:27 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega has put forward a contentious proposal to reform the constitution, which would significantly elevate his presidential powers over other branches of government, as outlined in an official document obtained by Reuters on Wednesday.

This proposed reform endeavors to extend the presidential term from the current five years to six years. It also aims to assert control over media outlets to prevent potential foreign influence, according to details within the document.

The move has sparked discussions regarding the balance of power and media freedom within Nicaragua, raising questions about the future political landscape of the country.

