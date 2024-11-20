Ortega's Power Play: Nicaraguan Constitutional Reform

Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega has put forward a contentious proposal to reform the constitution, which would significantly elevate his presidential powers over other branches of government, as outlined in an official document obtained by Reuters on Wednesday.

This proposed reform endeavors to extend the presidential term from the current five years to six years. It also aims to assert control over media outlets to prevent potential foreign influence, according to details within the document.

The move has sparked discussions regarding the balance of power and media freedom within Nicaragua, raising questions about the future political landscape of the country.

