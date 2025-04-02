In a sharp rebuke, Russia on Wednesday criticized Britain's elite for what it called paranoia and intellectual inferiority. This comes in response to Britain's proposed foreign influence registration scheme, which places individuals working for the Russian state at its highest tier.

British security minister Dan Jarvis indicated that Russian President Vladimir Putin, alongside government agencies, armed forces, intelligence services, and certain political entities, would need to register by July 1 under the new scheme. However, Russia's foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova disparaged this move, describing it as London's paranoia.

The growing tension stems amidst warnings from Western European leaders who suggest that Russia's actions could one day threaten a NATO member. While some Western intelligence agencies accuse Moscow's spies of global sabotage, Russia denies such allegations. Meanwhile, Britain stands as a key opponent to Russia, overtaking the U.S. in Moscow's eyes.

(With inputs from agencies.)