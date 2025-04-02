Left Menu

The Legacy of Presidential Term Limits: Preventing Power's Prolongation

The article discusses the transformation of the American two-term presidential tradition into constitutional law following Franklin Delano Roosevelt's unprecedented third and fourth terms. It explores the historical context, motives behind the 22nd Amendment, and the broader implications for global democracy in maintaining executive term limits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Detroit | Updated: 02-04-2025 09:47 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 09:47 IST
  • United States

Only Franklin Delano Roosevelt served more than two terms as U.S. President, challenging a long-held tradition among American leaders. His election to a third term in 1940 led to the establishment of the 22nd Amendment in 1951, solidifying the tradition into constitutional law.

The amendment's enactment was driven by concerns reminiscent of those expressed by Thomas Jefferson, who equated long presidential tenures with monarchy. Legislators saw term limits as crucial for preventing autocratic rule, with similar sentiments echoed during Congress's 1940s discussions.

This historical shift underscores the importance of safeguarding democracy. Violations of term limits are common in power expansions globally, as seen in attempts by some leaders to extend their rule. Resistance movements often emerge as pivotal in countering these authoritarian threats.

