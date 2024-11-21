Segunda Marquetalia's Split: A New Chapter in Colombia's Peace Process

In a significant development for Colombia's peace process, the Segunda Marquetalia, a rebel group that emerged from former Marxist FARC members, has experienced a split. However, the majority of the group will continue peace talks with the government, according to both the faction and a government negotiator.

President Gustavo Petro, Colombia's first leftist leader and former member of a rebel group himself, has been a prominent advocate for these negotiations. Armando Novoa, the government's chief negotiator, confirmed the internal division within Segunda Marquetalia but indicated that the talks proceed with those committed to peace, representing a significant portion of the organization.

The schism within Segunda Marquetalia, one of the largest factions from the dissolved FARC, arises from communication gaps between top leader Ivan Marquez and commander Walter Mendoza. Despite these challenges, the group, with over 1,700 members, persists in its focus on dialogue.

(With inputs from agencies.)