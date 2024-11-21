Left Menu

Segunda Marquetalia's Split: A New Chapter in Colombia's Peace Process

Colombian rebel group Segunda Marquetalia has split, yet the majority will continue peace talks with the government. The group, originating from former Marxist FARC members, experiences internal divisions but remains focused on negotiations, aided by President Gustavo Petro's leftist administration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-11-2024 00:35 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 00:35 IST
Segunda Marquetalia's Split: A New Chapter in Colombia's Peace Process
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant development for Colombia's peace process, the Segunda Marquetalia, a rebel group that emerged from former Marxist FARC members, has experienced a split. However, the majority of the group will continue peace talks with the government, according to both the faction and a government negotiator.

President Gustavo Petro, Colombia's first leftist leader and former member of a rebel group himself, has been a prominent advocate for these negotiations. Armando Novoa, the government's chief negotiator, confirmed the internal division within Segunda Marquetalia but indicated that the talks proceed with those committed to peace, representing a significant portion of the organization.

The schism within Segunda Marquetalia, one of the largest factions from the dissolved FARC, arises from communication gaps between top leader Ivan Marquez and commander Walter Mendoza. Despite these challenges, the group, with over 1,700 members, persists in its focus on dialogue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

 Global
2
Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

 Global
3
Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

 Global
4
SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024