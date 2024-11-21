Left Menu

IMF Progress on Egypt's Fourth Loan Review

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) announced progress in discussions with Egypt during its mission visit. The talks aim to finalize policies and reforms needed to complete the fourth review of the IMF loan program. Further discussions are set to continue in the coming days.

  Egypt

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has announced significant progress following its mission visit to Egypt, marking a stride towards the completion of the fourth review of Egypt's loan program.

The IMF indicated that discussions will remain active in the following days as both parties aim to resolve outstanding policies and reforms crucial for concluding the review.

This continued dialogue highlights the cooperative efforts between the IMF and Egypt in achieving financial stability and reform.

