Escalating Conflict in Gaza: Israeli Airstrikes Intensify
Israeli forces' intensified airstrikes in Gaza have killed at least 48 Palestinians, including children, and caused significant destruction across the territory. Despite humanitarian concerns, Israel continues operations, aiming to erode Hamas' military capacity. Diplomatic efforts for ceasefire remain stalled as violence persists.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-11-2024 03:22 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 03:22 IST
In an alarming escalation of violence in Gaza, Israeli forces have killed at least 48 Palestinians in a series of airstrikes that have targeted residential areas and medical facilities.
Amid the rising death toll, medics report that strikes have killed children and critically injured many others, while a blockade impedes much-needed humanitarian aid.
The ongoing conflict follows Israel's response to a Hamas-led attack last October, further complicating any peaceful resolution attempts, as diplomatic negotiations stand frozen.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Gaza
- Israel
- conflict
- airstrikes
- Palestinians
- Hamas
- ceasefire
- casualties
- humanitarian
- blockade
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Palestinians React to Trump's Return: Fear and Appeals for Peace Amid Conflict
Zelenskiy Warns Against Premature Ceasefire with Russia
U.S. Pushes Qatar on Hamas Expulsion Over Failed Hostage Deal
Tensions Over Ceasefire in Gaza: U.S. Perspective
Blinken Urges Ceasefire and Civilian Governance in Sudan