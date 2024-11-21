Left Menu

Escalating Conflict in Gaza: Israeli Airstrikes Intensify

Israeli forces' intensified airstrikes in Gaza have killed at least 48 Palestinians, including children, and caused significant destruction across the territory. Despite humanitarian concerns, Israel continues operations, aiming to erode Hamas' military capacity. Diplomatic efforts for ceasefire remain stalled as violence persists.

In an alarming escalation of violence in Gaza, Israeli forces have killed at least 48 Palestinians in a series of airstrikes that have targeted residential areas and medical facilities.

Amid the rising death toll, medics report that strikes have killed children and critically injured many others, while a blockade impedes much-needed humanitarian aid.

The ongoing conflict follows Israel's response to a Hamas-led attack last October, further complicating any peaceful resolution attempts, as diplomatic negotiations stand frozen.

