Escalating Conflict in Gaza: Israeli Airstrikes Intensify

In an alarming escalation of violence in Gaza, Israeli forces have killed at least 48 Palestinians in a series of airstrikes that have targeted residential areas and medical facilities.

Amid the rising death toll, medics report that strikes have killed children and critically injured many others, while a blockade impedes much-needed humanitarian aid.

The ongoing conflict follows Israel's response to a Hamas-led attack last October, further complicating any peaceful resolution attempts, as diplomatic negotiations stand frozen.

(With inputs from agencies.)