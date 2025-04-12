Left Menu

Russian Missile Targets Indian Pharma Warehouse in Ukraine Amid Ceasefire Tensions

A Russian missile hit an Indian pharmaceutical company's warehouse in Ukraine, according to the Ukrainian embassy in India. This action raises concerns about Russia's target selection amidst tensions and alleged claims of friendship. Meanwhile, US efforts for a ceasefire remain stalled with ongoing hostilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-04-2025 23:24 IST | Created: 12-04-2025 23:24 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A Russian missile struck a warehouse belonging to an Indian pharmaceutical company in Ukraine on Saturday, the Ukrainian embassy in India reported. The targeted attack involved Kusum Healthcare, a company with a strong international presence.

The Ukrainian embassy accused Russia of deliberately targeting Indian businesses despite its claims of 'special friendship' with India. The strike raises concerns over the handling of international relations amidst ongoing hostilities between Russia and Ukraine.

Amid US efforts to enforce a ceasefire, Russian forces continue their offensive, attacking strategic locations, including major pharmaceutical warehouses crucial for civilian needs. Tensions remain high as diplomatic solutions are sought but not yet realized.

(With inputs from agencies.)

