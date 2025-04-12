A Russian missile struck a warehouse belonging to an Indian pharmaceutical company in Ukraine on Saturday, the Ukrainian embassy in India reported. The targeted attack involved Kusum Healthcare, a company with a strong international presence.

The Ukrainian embassy accused Russia of deliberately targeting Indian businesses despite its claims of 'special friendship' with India. The strike raises concerns over the handling of international relations amidst ongoing hostilities between Russia and Ukraine.

Amid US efforts to enforce a ceasefire, Russian forces continue their offensive, attacking strategic locations, including major pharmaceutical warehouses crucial for civilian needs. Tensions remain high as diplomatic solutions are sought but not yet realized.

(With inputs from agencies.)