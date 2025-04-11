Nations Deliberate 'Reassurance Force' for Ukraine Amid Ceasefire Talks

Defence ministers from approximately 30 countries convened in Brussels on Thursday, aiming to outline a 'reassurance force' for Ukraine to support a ceasefire in the ongoing war with Russia. Despite discussions, critical questions about the mission's specifics and potential U.S. involvement remain unresolved.

The assembly at NATO headquarters is the latest in a series of meetings by this coalition, led primarily by Britain and France, focused on securing peace if a ceasefire deal is brokered by the United States. 'Together we're stepping up as one, ready to secure Ukraine's future following any peace deal,' British Defence Secretary John Healey stated.

Notably, around 200 military planners, predominantly from Britain and France, have engaged in strategizing across various military dimensions to fortify Ukraine's defense systems. While European officials remain skeptical of Russia's intentions to halt the invasion, they are prepared to act decisively if U.S. negotiations materialize into peace.

