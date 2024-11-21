Senate Blocks Bill to Halt U.S. Weapon Sales to Israel Amid Gaza Concerns
The U.S. Senate voted against a bill intended to stop certain U.S. weapons sales to Israel, due to concerns about the humanitarian crisis in Gaza. While backed mainly by Democrats, the legislation failed to pass, highlighting ongoing bipartisan support for U.S. military aid to Israel.
On Wednesday, the U.S. Senate blocked a measure aimed at halting the sale of specific U.S. weapons to Israel, sparking debate over Palestinian human rights in Gaza.
A vast majority of Senators, 79 out of 100, opposed the legislation, which sought to restrict the sale of tank rounds to Israel.
Proposed by Senator Bernie Sanders and backed by several Democrats, the resolution aimed to pressure both the Israeli government and the Biden administration to enhance civilian protections in Gaza.
