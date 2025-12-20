Left Menu

Telangana Moves to Curb Hate Speech with New Legislation

Telangana's Chief Minister announced plans for state legislation against hate speech during government-organized Christmas celebrations. The move follows Karnataka's recent approval of a bill to combat hate speech. The chief minister expressed intent to introduce the legislation in the state Assembly soon.

  • Country:
  • India

In a significant announcement, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy revealed plans to introduce legislation targeting hate speech. The statement was made during Christmas celebrations organized by the state government.

Revanth Reddy drew attention to a similar measure recently enacted by the Congress government in Karnataka, which took legislative steps to penalize hate speech.

The chief minister underscored the urgency of the issue and stressed that the Telangana government will soon table a bill in the Assembly to tackle the growing concern of hate speech in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

