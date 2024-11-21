Government Extends Farm Plan Deadlines to Support Southland Farmers

The Government has announced a new timeline for Southland farmers and growers, providing relief from the strict regional farm plan deadlines outlined in the Southland Water and Land Plan. Agriculture Minister Todd McClay, Environment Minister Penny Simmonds, and Associate Environment Minister Andrew Hoggard confirmed the decision, ensuring farmers have until mid-2026 to comply with regional requirements.

Relief for Farmers Amid Uncertainty

"Southland’s regional plan initially required farmers to prepare a farm plan by the end of 2023 if the national freshwater farm plan system was not in place,” said Minister McClay. “This decision provides much-needed certainty and ensures farmers are not penalized for circumstances beyond their control.”

The adjustment comes after the national freshwater farm plan system was paused in October to improve its practicality and cost-effectiveness for farmers.

“We’re making these changes to simplify the system, reduce red tape, and ensure it works for Southland farmers,” added Associate Environment Minister Andrew Hoggard.

Collaborative Solution for Southland

The Cabinet-approved extension applies only to Southland and reflects close collaboration with Environment Southland. “We worked swiftly with Environment Southland to find a solution that supports farmers without adding unnecessary costs or duplication,” said Minister Penny Simmonds.

Farmers will now have until mid-2026 to align with the Southland Water and Land Plan, ensuring that both national and regional systems are streamlined for consistency.

Key Updates to Farm Planning Systems

National Freshwater Farm Plan Improvements:

Scheduled to be finalized by mid-2025, with revisions aimed at making the system more practical and cost-effective.

Extended Deadlines for Southland Farmers:

Farmers and growers now have an additional 2.5 years to comply with regional farm plan requirements.

Avoiding Duplication:

National and regional systems are being aligned to prevent unnecessary repetition and reduce costs for farmers.

Supporting Southland’s Farming Communities

The revised timeline recognizes the unique challenges faced by Southland farmers, ensuring they can continue their operations without undue stress.

“This targeted change reflects our commitment to supporting farmers while maintaining our environmental goals. It’s a fair and balanced approach,” said Minister Simmonds.

Next Steps for Farm Plan Implementation

The Government intends to finalize the revamped national freshwater farm plan system by mid-2025. Once completed, Southland farmers will have a clear pathway to meet compliance requirements without unnecessary hurdles.

“This is about ensuring a practical, fit-for-purpose system that protects both our environment and our farming communities,” Minister McClay concluded.

Broader Implications for Farming Nationwide

While the extension currently applies to Southland, the improvements being made to the national freshwater farm plan system are expected to benefit farmers across the country by reducing compliance costs and simplifying processes.