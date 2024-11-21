New Leadership: Khilli Ram Meena Appointed Chief Secretary of Mizoram

Left Menu

Khilli Ram Meena has been appointed as the new chief secretary of Mizoram. A 1993-batch AGMUT cadre officer, Meena was serving as an additional secretary in the Ministry of Minority Affairs before his return to his parent cadre. He succeeds the acting chief secretary, H. Lalengmawia.

Khilli Ram Meena has been announced as the newly appointed chief secretary of Mizoram, as confirmed by an official source on Thursday.

Meena, a veteran of the 1993 AGMUT cadre, had been fulfilling the role of additional secretary in the Ministry of Minority Affairs before he made his return to his original organizational framework.

This development follows the retirement of Renu Sharma, leading the Mizoram government to temporarily assign H. Lalengmawia—the commissioner and secretary in the departments of higher and technical education, and fisheries—as the acting chief secretary.

(With inputs from agencies.)

