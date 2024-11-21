Florida Man Charged in NYC Stock Exchange Bomb Plot
Harun Abdul-Malik Yener, a 30-year-old man from Florida, was arrested on charges of plotting to bomb the New York Stock Exchange. The FBI found bomb-making materials in his possession. Yener allegedly aimed to 'reboot' the US government with the attack, which he planned to execute before Thanksgiving.
Harun Abdul-Malik Yener, a resident of Coral Springs, Florida, has been detained following allegations of orchestrating a conspiracy to attack the New York Stock Exchange. According to the FBI, Yener intended to use a remote-controlled explosive device to damage the building as part of a larger scheme to 'reboot' the US government.
Authorities initiated their investigation earlier this year after receiving a tip about Yener's bomb-making activities. Inside his storage unit, they discovered sketches, electronic circuits, and numerous watches equipped with timers. Evidence showed that Yener had been researching bomb-making techniques online since 2017, heightening concerns about his potential to execute the plot.
Court documents reveal that Yener, labeled as 'unhoused,' expressed a desire to target a high-profile location, specifically the stock exchange, to make a significant impact. In addition to his bomb-related plans, Yener had a history of making threats and was linked to extremist groups like the 'Boogaloo Bois' and attempted to join the 'Proud Boys.'
