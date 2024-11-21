Florida Man Charged in NYC Stock Exchange Bomb Plot

Harun Abdul-Malik Yener, a resident of Coral Springs, Florida, has been detained following allegations of orchestrating a conspiracy to attack the New York Stock Exchange. According to the FBI, Yener intended to use a remote-controlled explosive device to damage the building as part of a larger scheme to 'reboot' the US government.

Authorities initiated their investigation earlier this year after receiving a tip about Yener's bomb-making activities. Inside his storage unit, they discovered sketches, electronic circuits, and numerous watches equipped with timers. Evidence showed that Yener had been researching bomb-making techniques online since 2017, heightening concerns about his potential to execute the plot.

Court documents reveal that Yener, labeled as 'unhoused,' expressed a desire to target a high-profile location, specifically the stock exchange, to make a significant impact. In addition to his bomb-related plans, Yener had a history of making threats and was linked to extremist groups like the 'Boogaloo Bois' and attempted to join the 'Proud Boys.'

