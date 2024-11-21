Tragic Loss: Harshita Brella’s Case Sparks DVPO Reform Debate

The murder of 24-year-old Harshita Brella has horrified the UK Parliament, with her body discovered inside a car boot in east London. The case prompted debates on the adequacy of 28-day domestic violence protection orders, which had lapsed before her death in Northamptonshire.

Local MP Lee Barron raised concerns over the duration of these orders, questioning if they should last longer. Despite being protected by such an order against her husband, Pankaj Lamba, Brella's tragic story underscores potential gaps in the system.

Amid an ongoing international manhunt for Lamba, who fled the country following the murder, Harshita's family is seeking justice. The inquest into her death has highlighted the need for more robust measures to combat domestic violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)