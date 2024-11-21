President Ramaphosa Appoints Interim Board for National Youth Development Agency

New Leadership to Drive Youth-Centric Initiatives Until Permanent Board is Formed

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed an interim board for the National Youth Development Agency (NYDA) effective 1 December 2024. The appointments, made under Section 10(8)(c) of the National Youth Development Agency Act, 2008, ensure the agency’s work continues seamlessly as a permanent board is constituted.

Key Role of the NYDA

The NYDA is central to South Africa’s youth development strategy. It is legally mandated to:

Develop and implement an Integrated Youth Development Strategy (IYDS).

Design, coordinate, evaluate, and monitor programmes that promote the integration of youth into the economy and society.

Address key issues including poverty alleviation, urban and rural development, crime prevention, and combating social issues such as substance abuse.

Interim Board Members

The interim board members appointed by the President are:

Asanda Luwaca (Chairperson)

Avela Mjajubana

Karabo Mohale (Deputy Chairperson)

Lebo Mulaisi

Thulisa Ndlela

Pearl Pillay

Alexandria Procter

President Ramaphosa emphasized the importance of continuity in the agency’s operations, stating that the interim leadership is tasked with ensuring progress in youth-focused initiatives while a process to appoint a permanent board is completed.

Government’s Commitment to Youth Development

The Presidency reiterated its support for the NYDA’s mission, noting that it plays a pivotal role in shaping the future of South Africa’s youth. With a focus on alleviating socio-economic challenges, the agency is expected to expand opportunities for young people through skills development, entrepreneurship programs, and initiatives aimed at tackling pressing social issues.

The designation of Ms. Asanda Luwaca as Chairperson and Ms. Karabo Mohale as Deputy Chairperson reflects a commitment to ensuring dynamic and effective leadership for the interim period.

The government has urged the interim board to continue driving the NYDA’s strategic vision and foster inclusive growth opportunities for the nation’s youth. President Ramaphosa also expressed confidence in their leadership to address pressing challenges, from unemployment to youth participation in governance and the economy.

This appointment underscores South Africa’s dedication to fostering a resilient and empowered youth population, ensuring their integral role in shaping the nation’s socio-economic future.