Deadly Strife: Israel and Hezbollah's Fierce Exchange Amid Ceasefire Efforts
Israel and Lebanon's Hezbollah exchanged deadly attacks as conflict raged on amid U.S. ceasefire efforts. Airstrikes and rockets impacted both regions, leading to deaths and destruction. Diplomatic attempts under U.S. mediation seek to end this turbulent period marked by violence and regional instability.
Violence escalated between Israel and Lebanon's Hezbollah on Thursday as both sides endured severe attacks, despite ongoing U.S. ceasefire negotiations. Airstrikes targeted Beirut's southern suburbs while rockets impacted northern Israel.
U.S. mediator Amos Hochstein visited the region, expressing optimism about reaching a ceasefire. This effort marks the sternest attempt to resolve the conflict that has stemmed from the Gaza war, posing threats to regional stability.
Casualties continue to rise, with significant destruction reported in southern Lebanon and northern Israel. Efforts continue to evacuate affected residents as conflict persists, requiring urgent diplomatic intervention to mediate peace.
(With inputs from agencies.)
