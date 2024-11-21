Senior IAS Officer Alice Vaz Appointed as Delhi's Chief Electoral Officer

In a recent decision, the Election Commission of India has appointed R Alice Vaz, a senior Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, as the new chief electoral officer (CEO) of Delhi. This appointment comes in anticipation of the city's assembly elections scheduled for February.

Vaz, part of the 2005 batch of the AGMUT cadre, is currently serving as the secretary in Delhi's Directorate of Higher Education. She will be succeeding P Krishnamurthy, who was named Delhi's CEO in August 2023 and has now been appointed as the chairperson of the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority.

This move by the Election Commission is part of its regular practice of appointing chief electoral officers in consultation with state governments, ensuring efficient election management throughout the Union Territories and states.

(With inputs from agencies.)