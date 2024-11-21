Left Menu

Senior IAS Officer Alice Vaz Appointed as Delhi's Chief Electoral Officer

The Election Commission of India has approved R Alice Vaz, a senior IAS officer, as the new chief electoral officer of Delhi. This appointment is ahead of the upcoming assembly elections and follows the transfer of P Krishnamurthy to a new role as chairperson of the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-11-2024 17:50 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 17:50 IST
Senior IAS Officer Alice Vaz Appointed as Delhi's Chief Electoral Officer
Appointment
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent decision, the Election Commission of India has appointed R Alice Vaz, a senior Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, as the new chief electoral officer (CEO) of Delhi. This appointment comes in anticipation of the city's assembly elections scheduled for February.

Vaz, part of the 2005 batch of the AGMUT cadre, is currently serving as the secretary in Delhi's Directorate of Higher Education. She will be succeeding P Krishnamurthy, who was named Delhi's CEO in August 2023 and has now been appointed as the chairperson of the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority.

This move by the Election Commission is part of its regular practice of appointing chief electoral officers in consultation with state governments, ensuring efficient election management throughout the Union Territories and states.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

 Global
2
Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

 Global
3
Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

 Global
4
SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024