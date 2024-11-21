Left Menu

Kerala's Plea: A Call for Urgent Aid Amid Political Strife

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan criticized the BJP-led Central government for not granting financial aid to the landslide-affected regions of Wayanad. Despite submitting necessary documents within 100 days, funds were delayed due to technicalities. Vijayan urged Kerala MPs to raise their voice in Parliament for the state's aid.

Updated: 21-11-2024 17:56 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a scathing address, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan lambasted the Central government for its failure to provide financial assistance to Wayanad's landslide-hit regions. Speaking at a pre-parliamentary meeting in Kerala, Vijayan urged MPs to vocally address the issue in Parliament, highlighting the state's persistent efforts to secure aid.

Despite timely submissions and requests detailing the disaster's extent, the Centre has not recognized the tragedy as severe, barring international aid access. Vijayan emphasized that this designation would allow banks to forgive affected residents' loans.

Highlighting the state's comprehensive memorandum submitted in August, Vijayan criticized the delay, noting that the Prime Minister's visit and subsequent Central response yielded no support. He called upon Kerala MPs to prioritize the state's needs over political divisions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

