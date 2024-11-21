US Domestic News Highlights: Trump, Hwang, and High-Profile Cases

Amidst poverty and a fentanyl crisis, residents of Socorro, New Mexico are supporting Donald Trump, hoping his presidency can bring change to the region. In a historic shift, the area backed a Republican presidential candidate for the first time in decades.

Sung Kook "Bill" Hwang, former head of Archegos Capital Management, has been sentenced to 18 years in prison. A jury found him guilty of a $10 billion fraud that impacted Wall Street banks, with charges including securities and wire fraud.

Trump's agenda also includes a significant push for 'school choice' programs, a core conservative goal, aiming to redirect funding to support private schooling without abolishing federal education departments as promised.

(With inputs from agencies.)