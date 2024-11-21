Left Menu

US Domestic News Highlights: Trump, Hwang, and High-Profile Cases

The coverage details US news briefs, focusing on Trump backing in New Mexico amidst poverty, Bill Hwang's sentencing for fraud, Trump's expansion of 'school choice,' charges against Scattered Spider hackers, and Gaetz's sexual misconduct report. Other highlights include FCC leadership changes, immigration trials, and US-China trade positions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-11-2024 18:32 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 18:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Amidst poverty and a fentanyl crisis, residents of Socorro, New Mexico are supporting Donald Trump, hoping his presidency can bring change to the region. In a historic shift, the area backed a Republican presidential candidate for the first time in decades.

Sung Kook "Bill" Hwang, former head of Archegos Capital Management, has been sentenced to 18 years in prison. A jury found him guilty of a $10 billion fraud that impacted Wall Street banks, with charges including securities and wire fraud.

Trump's agenda also includes a significant push for 'school choice' programs, a core conservative goal, aiming to redirect funding to support private schooling without abolishing federal education departments as promised.

