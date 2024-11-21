Left Menu

K Sanjay Murthy: India's New Comptroller and Auditor General

K Sanjay Murthy, a seasoned Indian Administrative Service officer of the Himachal Pradesh cadre, has assumed the prestigious position of Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India. He took the oath of office, succeeding Girish Chandra Murmu, at a ceremonial event attended by notable officials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-11-2024 18:34 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 18:34 IST
K Sanjay Murthy: India's New Comptroller and Auditor General
K Sanjay Murthy
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, K Sanjay Murthy, a distinguished Indian Administrative Service officer, stepped into the role of Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India. A former higher education secretary, Murthy took the oath of office on Thursday in a ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Murthy, who hails from the Himachal Pradesh cadre of the 1989 batch, succeeds Girish Chandra Murmu. His extensive career includes roles such as Secretary at the Department of Higher Education, Additional Secretary in the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, CEO of the National Industrial Corridor Development Corporation, and Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

Prominent personalities, including Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, and Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, marked their presence at the event, signifying the importance of the occasion. Murthy's appointment by the Centre on Monday marks a new chapter in his career, promising diligent oversight and auditing at the national level.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

 Global
2
Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

 Global
3
Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

 Global
4
SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024