K Sanjay Murthy: India's New Comptroller and Auditor General

In a significant development, K Sanjay Murthy, a distinguished Indian Administrative Service officer, stepped into the role of Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India. A former higher education secretary, Murthy took the oath of office on Thursday in a ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Murthy, who hails from the Himachal Pradesh cadre of the 1989 batch, succeeds Girish Chandra Murmu. His extensive career includes roles such as Secretary at the Department of Higher Education, Additional Secretary in the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, CEO of the National Industrial Corridor Development Corporation, and Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

Prominent personalities, including Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, and Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, marked their presence at the event, signifying the importance of the occasion. Murthy's appointment by the Centre on Monday marks a new chapter in his career, promising diligent oversight and auditing at the national level.

(With inputs from agencies.)