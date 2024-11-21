Kenya Cancels Airport and Energy Deals Amid Adani Scandal
Kenya's President William Ruto cancelled major airport and energy deals with Indian tycoon Gautam Adani following US bribery and fraud charges. The move, based on information from investigative agencies, sparked protests against deal terms, fearing job loss and poor conditions.
- Country:
- Kenya
Kenya has pulled the plug on significant airport and energy ventures involving Indian mogul Gautam Adani following his indictment in the United States on bribery and fraud allegations.
During a state of the nation address, President William Ruto announced the cancellations and attributed the decision to new intelligence from investigative bodies, although he did not explicitly mention the US.
The stalled airport deal proposed modernizing Nairobi's main airport, but faced severe opposition due to concerns over job losses and degraded worker conditions. Meanwhile, Adani's energy venture in Kenya was similarly halted amid ongoing scrutiny and public protests.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Taiwan-Britain Trade Talks: Boosting Green Energy and Global Engagement
Navigating the Gas Conundrum: Australia's Energy Transition Debate
Shera Energy Reports Robust Growth with H1 FY25 Results
Nuclear Power Gains Momentum: COP29 in Baku to Showcase Role of Nuclear Energy in Global Net-Zero Future
Enforcement Directorate Raids Amid Bank Loan Fraud Probe