Kenya Cancels Airport and Energy Deals Amid Adani Scandal

Kenya's President William Ruto cancelled major airport and energy deals with Indian tycoon Gautam Adani following US bribery and fraud charges. The move, based on information from investigative agencies, sparked protests against deal terms, fearing job loss and poor conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nairobi | Updated: 21-11-2024 19:57 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 19:57 IST
  • Kenya

Kenya has pulled the plug on significant airport and energy ventures involving Indian mogul Gautam Adani following his indictment in the United States on bribery and fraud allegations.

During a state of the nation address, President William Ruto announced the cancellations and attributed the decision to new intelligence from investigative bodies, although he did not explicitly mention the US.

The stalled airport deal proposed modernizing Nairobi's main airport, but faced severe opposition due to concerns over job losses and degraded worker conditions. Meanwhile, Adani's energy venture in Kenya was similarly halted amid ongoing scrutiny and public protests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

