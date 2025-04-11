Himachal's Leap: From Water Tourism to Green Energy

On Friday, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu virtually dedicated eight significant developmental projects to Bilaspur residents. Key initiatives include the launch of water sports at Kol Dam and the inauguration of a 110 KW rooftop solar power plant at the DC office, marking it as the state's first Green DC Office.

The Chief Minister emphasized that these projects demonstrate the state government's commitment to district development. Water-based activities in Gobind Sagar Lake, he noted, are set to enhance adventure tourism, potentially putting Bilaspur on the tourism map and creating employment for local youth. Tourism remains a top priority, contributing significantly to the state's revenue, with plans to position Himachal as the Tourist Capital of India through diverse offerings including religious, eco, and health tourism.

Future developments include Rs 2400 crore in new tourist destinations, wellness centers, and encouraging private investment in 3- to 7-star hotels with high-end wellness facilities. Improvements at Shree Naina Devi ji and a Rs 200 crore convention center at Dharamshala are underway. Water tourism, with facilities like cruises and jet skis, is poised to establish Himachal as a notable hub, aligning with the state's focus on employment and environmental sustainability.

(With inputs from agencies.)