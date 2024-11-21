Mamata Banerjee Orders Major CID Overhaul Amid Corruption Allegations
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has announced a comprehensive overhaul of the state CID in response to corruption allegations against lower-ranking police personnel. She urged DGP Rajeev Kumar to verify complaints and take appropriate action. Banerjee also emphasized the need to strengthen the STF and anti-corruption bureau.
- Country:
- India
In a decisive move, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee declared a sweeping reform within the state's CID on Thursday, citing corruption allegations among lower-ranking officers.
Banerjee instructed DGP Rajeev Kumar to scrutinize complaints against certain CID officials and respond accordingly. She mandated the verification of allegations before any action, ensuring the legitimacy of claims. Additionally, she highlighted the necessity to reinforce the Special Task Force (STF) and the anti-corruption bureau.
The Chief Minister underscored her zero-tolerance policy towards corruption, stressing that law should equally apply to all. She voiced concerns over brokers and middlemen undermining societal integrity, urging stringent enforcement of justice.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Polish Anti-Corruption Police Raid Polsat Amid Broadcast Rights Probe
Daring Escape Ends: Fugitive Apprehended by UP Special Task Force
Anti-Corruption Crackdown: Former Agriculture Minister Expelled
UK Targets Isabel dos Santos in Anti-Corruption Sanctions
Health department directed to form special task force at LNJP Hospital to address pollution-related medical emergency: Gopal Rai.