Mamata Banerjee Orders Major CID Overhaul Amid Corruption Allegations

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has announced a comprehensive overhaul of the state CID in response to corruption allegations against lower-ranking police personnel. She urged DGP Rajeev Kumar to verify complaints and take appropriate action. Banerjee also emphasized the need to strengthen the STF and anti-corruption bureau.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 21-11-2024 20:00 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 20:00 IST
In a decisive move, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee declared a sweeping reform within the state's CID on Thursday, citing corruption allegations among lower-ranking officers.

Banerjee instructed DGP Rajeev Kumar to scrutinize complaints against certain CID officials and respond accordingly. She mandated the verification of allegations before any action, ensuring the legitimacy of claims. Additionally, she highlighted the necessity to reinforce the Special Task Force (STF) and the anti-corruption bureau.

The Chief Minister underscored her zero-tolerance policy towards corruption, stressing that law should equally apply to all. She voiced concerns over brokers and middlemen undermining societal integrity, urging stringent enforcement of justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

