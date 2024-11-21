Israel-Hezbollah Conflict Intensifies Amid Ceasefire Talks

The conflict between Israel and Lebanon's Hezbollah intensified, despite ongoing U.S.-led efforts to broker a ceasefire. Airstrikes in Beirut's suburbs and rocket fire into northern Israel have resulted in casualties on both sides, complicating peace negotiations.

Amos Hochstein, the U.S. mediator, is attempting to bridge gaps in the ceasefire proposal. Lebanon seeks adjustments, including a faster Israeli withdrawal. This diplomatic effort marks a significant attempt to end the conflict, paralleling the Gaza war's regional impact.

The situation remains tense, with the death toll rising significantly. In Lebanon, over 3,500 have died. Meanwhile, Hezbollah's actions have resulted in more than 100 deaths in northern Israel and the Golan Heights, exacerbating the humanitarian crisis.

