11th Asia Fire Protection Inspection Council Meet Kicks Off in New Delhi

The 11th Asia Fire Protection Inspection Council (AFIC) Meet, organized by the Centre for Fire, Explosive, and Environment Safety (CFEES) under DRDO in partnership with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), began in New Delhi on November 21, 2024. This three-day event (Nov 21–23) brings together 21 international delegates from six Asian countries to foster collaboration and knowledge-sharing in fire safety and protection technologies.

Dr. Samir V. Kamat, Secretary of the Department of Defence R&D and Chairman of DRDO, inaugurated the event, emphasizing the importance of the platform in advancing fire safety innovation. He expressed confidence that the meeting would strengthen India's vision of becoming a global leader in fire safety technologies, contributing significantly to national security and industrial competitiveness.

The meet is accompanied by two other major events:

International Seminar on “Latest Trends in Fire Safety and Future Perspectives”

Focuses on discussions around emerging trends and innovative solutions in fire safety.

Includes presentations from leading researchers and industry experts.

Asian Fire Safety Expo (AFSE) 2024

Held as part of the India Industry Expo 2024, with the Republic of Korea participating as the Country Partner.

Showcases cutting-edge technologies and products in fire safety and protection.

Participation and Objectives

Over 100 delegates from various fields, including state fire services, armed forces (Army, Navy, Air Force), Border Security Force (BSF), Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), and DRDO, are attending. The event aims to:

Promote innovation and self-reliance in fire safety technology.

Facilitate technology transfer and domestic manufacturing.

Strengthen collaboration between industries, researchers, and decision-makers.

Enhance national security by building advanced fire protection capabilities.

A Platform for Collaboration and Innovation

CFEES has successfully brought together diverse stakeholders, including academicians, fire safety professionals, and industry leaders, to create a unified platform. This effort aligns with India’s objectives of fostering a robust ecosystem for fire safety technology, improving global competitiveness, and achieving self-reliance in critical sectors.

The AFIC Meet, seminar, and expo collectively represent a pivotal step in developing world-class fire safety standards and technologies, reinforcing India's leadership in the domain.

Republic of Korea’s Participation

As the Country Partner, the Republic of Korea has brought advanced fire safety technologies to the expo, further strengthening bilateral ties and highlighting opportunities for cross-border collaboration in safety innovations.

The 11th AFIC Meet and concurrent events underscore India's commitment to fire safety excellence. They serve as a testament to the country's growing stature in fostering global partnerships, advancing research, and creating a secure, self-reliant future in fire protection technologies.