Winter Session Showdown: Bills, Amendments, and Allegations

The upcoming winter session in Parliament is set for intense debates and legislative actions. The government has tabled 16 bills, including amendments to the waqf law, while opposition seeks an inquiry into allegations against Gautam Adani. The session, concluding on December 20, features significant economic and legal reforms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-11-2024 20:30 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 20:30 IST
The Indian Parliament prepares for a turbulent winter session with key legislations and controversies on the agenda. Notably, the government has proposed 16 bills for consideration, including amendments to the waqf law and the establishment of Rashtriya Sahkari Vishwavidyalaya, a new cooperative university.

Among pending bills in the Lok Sabha is the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, awaiting a joint committee's report. Opposition panel members are lobbying for more time, questioning the committee's pace under BJP's Jagdambika Pal, and have appealed to Speaker Om Birla for intervention. Meanwhile, discussions on the first batch of supplementary demands for 2024-25 grants are scheduled.

The session faces additional complexity with allegations against billionaire Gautam Adani. U.S. prosecutors accuse him of involvement in a $265 million bribery scheme to influence Indian solar power contracts, prompting opposition demands for a joint parliamentary probe. These discussions are poised to dominate parliamentary proceedings until the session concludes on December 20.

