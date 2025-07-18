Maharashtra's Legislative Marathon: Bills Passed Amidst Political Tensions

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has expressed satisfaction following a productive monsoon session where 16 bills were passed. Speaking to reporters, Fadnavis criticized the opposition for a strategy he termed 'shoot and scoot,' accusing them of making baseless allegations without substantiating proof.

Fadnavis emphasized the Mahayuti government's commitment to offering a loan waiver to farmers, describing it as a short-term solution while longer-term strategies are designed. Bills of note include measures to counter Left-wing extremism, a statutory status for the SC/ST commission, and the inclusion of narcotics offenses under the stringent MCOCA law.

The legislative session also saw the approval of supplementary demands amounting to Rs 57,000 crore. Despite opposition dissent, Fadnavis reassured that Maharashtra is on track for a good kharif season, highlighting favorable rainfall, while addressing ongoing appointments in Nashik and Raigad amidst coalition disputes.

(With inputs from agencies.)