Groundwater Contamination Sparks Tribunal Action

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has summoned four state secretaries for failing to respond about arsenic and fluoride contamination in their groundwater. These officials ignored repeated reminders to submit their reports.

The NGT initiated this action after assessing a report revealing contamination in 230 districts across 25 states and 469 districts in 27 states. The issue requires urgent attention from respective state officials.

The Tribunal bench has ordered the Central Groundwater Authority to produce an updated report on this problem, setting the next proceedings for March 10.

