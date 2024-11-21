Left Menu

EU Binds Arrest Warrants for Israeli and Hamas Leaders

The EU's foreign chief Josep Borrell confirmed that arrest warrants issued by the International Criminal Court for Israeli and Hamas leaders are binding for all EU member states. This mandate comes due to all EU countries being parties to the Rome Statute governing the Court.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 21-11-2024 20:57 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 20:57 IST
EU Binds Arrest Warrants for Israeli and Hamas Leaders
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Belgium

The European Union has confirmed the binding nature of arrest warrants issued by the International Criminal Court for leaders in Israel and Hamas. According to EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell, these mandates are obligatory for all EU member states.

Announced in a post on social media platform X, Borrell highlighted the commitment of European nations to act in accordance with the Rome Statute, the treaty establishing International Criminal Court jurisdiction. The treaty encompasses all EU member states, requiring them to adhere to such international legal directives.

This announcement underscores the EU's dedication to maintaining international law and order, aligning with global efforts to hold leaders accountable under the framework of the ICC.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

 Global
2
Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

 Global
3
Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

 Global
4
SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024