EU Binds Arrest Warrants for Israeli and Hamas Leaders

The European Union has confirmed the binding nature of arrest warrants issued by the International Criminal Court for leaders in Israel and Hamas. According to EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell, these mandates are obligatory for all EU member states.

Announced in a post on social media platform X, Borrell highlighted the commitment of European nations to act in accordance with the Rome Statute, the treaty establishing International Criminal Court jurisdiction. The treaty encompasses all EU member states, requiring them to adhere to such international legal directives.

This announcement underscores the EU's dedication to maintaining international law and order, aligning with global efforts to hold leaders accountable under the framework of the ICC.

(With inputs from agencies.)