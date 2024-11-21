Italy's Cybersecurity Crackdown: A New Chapter

Italy is gearing up to combat the escalating threat of cybercrime with robust new legislative measures, as revealed by a draft decree accessed by Reuters on Thursday. This decisive action follows numerous hacking incidents targeting crucial state and financial databases, prompting an urgent response from the government.

The proposed legislation, which will be reviewed by Rome's cabinet on November 25, aims to penalize any individual caught unlawfully infiltrating a computer or telematic system of significant military, public safety, health, or civil protection interest. Additionally, it seeks to enhance the authority of the chief anti-mafia prosecutor to consolidate investigations into extortion cases linked to unauthorized system access and fraudulent telematic wiretaps.

Previously, Italian authorities placed four suspects under house arrest amid ongoing investigations into suspected illegal entry into state databases. The probe involves several individuals, including Leonardo Maria Del Vecchio, whose legal representative insists on his innocence. Moreover, prosecutors in Bari are scrutinizing a potential data breach at Intesa Sanpaolo, the nation's leading bank, possibly implicating Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's account.

(With inputs from agencies.)