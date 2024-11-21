Italy's Cybersecurity Crackdown: A New Chapter
Italy is set to tackle rising cybercrime with new legislation. The draft decree, seen by Reuters, enables arrests for illegal access to sensitive systems. Strengthening powers for the chief anti-mafia prosecutor, it coincides with investigations into individuals, including Leonardo Maria Del Vecchio, for alleged database intrusions.
- Country:
- Italy
Italy is gearing up to combat the escalating threat of cybercrime with robust new legislative measures, as revealed by a draft decree accessed by Reuters on Thursday. This decisive action follows numerous hacking incidents targeting crucial state and financial databases, prompting an urgent response from the government.
The proposed legislation, which will be reviewed by Rome's cabinet on November 25, aims to penalize any individual caught unlawfully infiltrating a computer or telematic system of significant military, public safety, health, or civil protection interest. Additionally, it seeks to enhance the authority of the chief anti-mafia prosecutor to consolidate investigations into extortion cases linked to unauthorized system access and fraudulent telematic wiretaps.
Previously, Italian authorities placed four suspects under house arrest amid ongoing investigations into suspected illegal entry into state databases. The probe involves several individuals, including Leonardo Maria Del Vecchio, whose legal representative insists on his innocence. Moreover, prosecutors in Bari are scrutinizing a potential data breach at Intesa Sanpaolo, the nation's leading bank, possibly implicating Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's account.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Giorgia Meloni Congratulates Trump on Election Claim
The Unlikely Alliance: Meloni and Musk's Fascinating Friendship
Germany's federal prosecutor office says it has arrested an American citizen who allegedly spied for China, reports AP.
ICC Chief Prosecutor Under Investigation for Misconduct
ICC to Investigate Chief Prosecutor for Alleged Misconduct