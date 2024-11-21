Left Menu

Italy's Cybersecurity Crackdown: A New Chapter

Italy is set to tackle rising cybercrime with new legislation. The draft decree, seen by Reuters, enables arrests for illegal access to sensitive systems. Strengthening powers for the chief anti-mafia prosecutor, it coincides with investigations into individuals, including Leonardo Maria Del Vecchio, for alleged database intrusions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rome | Updated: 21-11-2024 21:19 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 21:19 IST
Italy's Cybersecurity Crackdown: A New Chapter
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Italy

Italy is gearing up to combat the escalating threat of cybercrime with robust new legislative measures, as revealed by a draft decree accessed by Reuters on Thursday. This decisive action follows numerous hacking incidents targeting crucial state and financial databases, prompting an urgent response from the government.

The proposed legislation, which will be reviewed by Rome's cabinet on November 25, aims to penalize any individual caught unlawfully infiltrating a computer or telematic system of significant military, public safety, health, or civil protection interest. Additionally, it seeks to enhance the authority of the chief anti-mafia prosecutor to consolidate investigations into extortion cases linked to unauthorized system access and fraudulent telematic wiretaps.

Previously, Italian authorities placed four suspects under house arrest amid ongoing investigations into suspected illegal entry into state databases. The probe involves several individuals, including Leonardo Maria Del Vecchio, whose legal representative insists on his innocence. Moreover, prosecutors in Bari are scrutinizing a potential data breach at Intesa Sanpaolo, the nation's leading bank, possibly implicating Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's account.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

 Global
2
Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

 Global
3
Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

 Global
4
SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024