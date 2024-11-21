Escalation in the East: New Missile Strike Deepens Ukraine-Russia Tensions

Ukraine has accused Russia of launching a new kind of missile at the city of Dnipro, marking a significant escalation in the 33-month-old conflict. The missile, reportedly nuclear-capable, has heightened tensions as both sides engage in an escalating exchange of military strikes.

In a televised statement, Russian President Vladimir Putin confirmed the launch of a medium-range ballistic missile aimed at a Ukrainian military facility. This action, he said, was in retaliation for Ukraine's recent long-range strikes using Western weapons.

This development spotlights the growing complexity of the conflict. Experts suggest this could be the first military use of an intercontinental ballistic missile, a revelation that underscores the seriousness of the current situation. The NATO alliance and other international entities remain on high alert as the potential for further escalation looms.

(With inputs from agencies.)