Escalation in the East: New Missile Strike Deepens Ukraine-Russia Tensions
Ukraine claims Russia fired a nuclear-capable missile at Dnipro, escalating the ongoing war. This unprecedented strike by a supposed intercontinental ballistic missile marks a new phase in the conflict. Russia justifies the attack as a response to Ukraine's Western-backed military actions. Both sides are preparing for potential negotiations.
Ukraine has accused Russia of launching a new kind of missile at the city of Dnipro, marking a significant escalation in the 33-month-old conflict. The missile, reportedly nuclear-capable, has heightened tensions as both sides engage in an escalating exchange of military strikes.
In a televised statement, Russian President Vladimir Putin confirmed the launch of a medium-range ballistic missile aimed at a Ukrainian military facility. This action, he said, was in retaliation for Ukraine's recent long-range strikes using Western weapons.
This development spotlights the growing complexity of the conflict. Experts suggest this could be the first military use of an intercontinental ballistic missile, a revelation that underscores the seriousness of the current situation. The NATO alliance and other international entities remain on high alert as the potential for further escalation looms.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ukraine
- Russia
- missile
- ICBM
- escalation
- conflict
- Putin
- warhead
- ballistic
- Western weapons
ALSO READ
Displacement crisis reaches 123 million, amid ongoing conflicts
Volker Türk Urges De-escalation in Mozambique Amid Deadly Post-Election Violence
Shoigu Calls for West to Recognize Ukraine Conflict Realities
Polio Vaccination Campaign in Gaza Achieves 94% Coverage Amid Conflict: WHO-UNICEF
Russia's Call for Peace: Shoigu Champions Negotiation in Ukraine Conflict