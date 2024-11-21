Left Menu

Kenya Scraps Adani Deals Amid Fraud Allegations

Kenya's President William Ruto has cancelled major airport expansion and energy projects with Indian billionaire Gautam Adani following US bribery and fraud charges against him. The plans involved modernizing Nairobi's main airport and constructing power transmission lines, amid local protests and a worker strike opposing the deal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nairobi | Updated: 21-11-2024 23:23 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 23:23 IST
Kenya Scraps Adani Deals Amid Fraud Allegations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Kenya

Kenya's President William Ruto announced on Thursday the cancellation of multimillion-dollar deals involving airport expansion and energy projects with Indian tycoon Gautam Adani.

This decision follows recent US indictments against Adani, accusing him of bribery and fraud. President Ruto cited information from investigative agencies and international partners as the basis for his decision, without directly mentioning the United States.

The Adani group's involvement in modernizing Nairobi's main airport and constructing power transmission lines sparked controversy and protests in Kenya. Meanwhile, Kenya's Energy Minister Opiyo Wandayi denied any bribery or corruption in the original deal-making process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

 Global
2
Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

 Global
3
EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

 Belgium
4
U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024