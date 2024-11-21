Kenya Scraps Adani Deals Amid Fraud Allegations

Kenya's President William Ruto announced on Thursday the cancellation of multimillion-dollar deals involving airport expansion and energy projects with Indian tycoon Gautam Adani.

This decision follows recent US indictments against Adani, accusing him of bribery and fraud. President Ruto cited information from investigative agencies and international partners as the basis for his decision, without directly mentioning the United States.

The Adani group's involvement in modernizing Nairobi's main airport and constructing power transmission lines sparked controversy and protests in Kenya. Meanwhile, Kenya's Energy Minister Opiyo Wandayi denied any bribery or corruption in the original deal-making process.

