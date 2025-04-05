Delhi Embraces Ayushman Bharat: A New Era of Health Assurance

The BJP-led Delhi government has officially agreed to implement the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, joining 34 other regions in adopting the scheme. The program, described by Union Health Minister J P Nadda as an 'assurance scheme,' promises health coverage based on trust rather than insurance.

This memorandum of understanding marks a significant accomplishment for the Delhi government, as it aims to provide health coverage to approximately 2.35 lakh families in its initial phase. The scheme, offering Rs 10 lakh annually per family, is anticipated to provide substantial relief to residents and revitalize the healthcare landscape.

Despite facing criticism for previous delays under the AAP government, the new administration, with Chief Minister Rekha Gupta at its helm, aims to expand healthcare services, including the completion of 24 new hospitals and the introduction of 400 health and wellness centers, enhancing the healthcare infrastructure in the national capital.

(With inputs from agencies.)