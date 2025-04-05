Left Menu

Delhi Embraces Ayushman Bharat: A New Era of Health Assurance

The Delhi government, led by the BJP, has signed an MoU to implement the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, marking Delhi as the 35th region to join the scheme. About 2.35 lakh families will receive annual health coverage worth Rs 10 lakh starting April 10.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-04-2025 19:52 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 19:52 IST
Delhi Embraces Ayushman Bharat: A New Era of Health Assurance
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The BJP-led Delhi government has officially agreed to implement the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, joining 34 other regions in adopting the scheme. The program, described by Union Health Minister J P Nadda as an 'assurance scheme,' promises health coverage based on trust rather than insurance.

This memorandum of understanding marks a significant accomplishment for the Delhi government, as it aims to provide health coverage to approximately 2.35 lakh families in its initial phase. The scheme, offering Rs 10 lakh annually per family, is anticipated to provide substantial relief to residents and revitalize the healthcare landscape.

Despite facing criticism for previous delays under the AAP government, the new administration, with Chief Minister Rekha Gupta at its helm, aims to expand healthcare services, including the completion of 24 new hospitals and the introduction of 400 health and wellness centers, enhancing the healthcare infrastructure in the national capital.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

 Global
2
White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

 Global
3
Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

 Global
4
Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertainties

Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertaint...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI models show promise, not perfection, in heart transplant mortality prediction

IoT-driven irrigation boosts water efficiency, faces cost and security gaps

Textile industry embraces AI for defect detection amid data and cost challenges

AI boom needs guardrails, but overregulation risks choking capitalist dynamism

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025