False Accusations: Ukraine Dismisses Russian Claims of Energy Strikes

Ukraine's military has refuted Russian claims that it breached a U.S.-mediated agreement by attacking energy targets. The Ukrainian General Staff labeled Russian allegations of 14 strikes as fake, claiming military targets were the only ones hit. In contrast, a Russian cluster bomb attack killed 19 in Kryvyi Rih.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-04-2025 19:52 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 19:52 IST
Ukraine's military has categorically denied Russian accusations that Kyiv has intensified attacks on energy installations, violating a U.S.-mediated ceasefire on such actions. According to Ukraine's General Staff, Russian claims of 14 Ukrainian strikes on energy infrastructure are fabrications.

In their statement on Telegram, Ukrainian officials said their operations are focused solely on military targets within Russian-occupied areas. Meanwhile, the Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rih was hit on Friday by a Russian attack using cluster bombs, resulting in 19 civilian casualties.

The incident underscores the ongoing tensions and humanitarian toll amid the broader conflict, despite international efforts for resolution and adherence to agreements.

