Ukraine's military has categorically denied Russian accusations that Kyiv has intensified attacks on energy installations, violating a U.S.-mediated ceasefire on such actions. According to Ukraine's General Staff, Russian claims of 14 Ukrainian strikes on energy infrastructure are fabrications.

In their statement on Telegram, Ukrainian officials said their operations are focused solely on military targets within Russian-occupied areas. Meanwhile, the Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rih was hit on Friday by a Russian attack using cluster bombs, resulting in 19 civilian casualties.

The incident underscores the ongoing tensions and humanitarian toll amid the broader conflict, despite international efforts for resolution and adherence to agreements.

(With inputs from agencies.)