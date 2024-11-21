Left Menu

Mamata Banerjee Tackles State Challenges: Price Hikes, Cyber Fraud, and Border Checks

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addressed concerns over rising prices of vegetables, emphasizing a crackdown on cross-border movement. She unveiled cyber fraud affecting students in a tablet scheme. Additionally, she announced new beneficiaries for 'Lakshmir Bhandar' and compensation for recent flood victims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 21-11-2024 23:41 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 23:41 IST
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed her concern over the rising prices of potatoes and onions, questioning why state stocks were being sold outside against her orders. She instructed officials to investigate and report back on the stock status.

Further, Banerjee has ordered strict monitoring at state borders and intra-state entry points to prevent illegal movement. In tandem with this, she urged the state police to work closely with railway authorities to curb attempts at smuggling illegal arms, revealing that numerous arms factories have been discovered in neighboring Bihar.

In response to cyber fraud related to West Bengal's 'Taruner Swapno' scheme, Banerjee noted the involvement of gangs from Jamtara, alleging political interference. A Special Investigating Team has been set up to tackle this issue. Meanwhile, the 'Lakshmir Bhandar' scheme welcomes over 5 lakh new beneficiaries, with financial assistance set to be disbursed under the 'Krishak Bandhu' scheme.

(With inputs from agencies.)

