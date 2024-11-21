Left Menu

Journalists Arrested Over Misleading Reports in Kashmir

Two media professionals in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district have been arrested for allegedly spreading false reports. Police claim the journalists misrepresented a hit-and-run incident as a murder, potentially disrupting public peace and law enforcement investigations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 21-11-2024 23:55 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 23:55 IST
Journalists Arrested Over Misleading Reports in Kashmir
  • Country:
  • India

Two journalists in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district were arrested for allegedly publishing false reports, according to police statements issued on Thursday.

Officials reported that the journalists, residents of Sopore and Delina Baramulla, are accused of inaccurately portraying a hit-and-run case as a murder case on social media platforms, potentially stirring public unrest.

The police have taken legal action, charging the journalists and emphasizing the importance of not spreading unverified information that can compromise public peace and investigative procedures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

 Global
2
Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

 Global
3
EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

 Belgium
4
U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024