Journalists Arrested Over Misleading Reports in Kashmir

Two journalists in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district were arrested for allegedly publishing false reports, according to police statements issued on Thursday.

Officials reported that the journalists, residents of Sopore and Delina Baramulla, are accused of inaccurately portraying a hit-and-run case as a murder case on social media platforms, potentially stirring public unrest.

The police have taken legal action, charging the journalists and emphasizing the importance of not spreading unverified information that can compromise public peace and investigative procedures.

(With inputs from agencies.)