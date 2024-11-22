Left Menu

Diplomatic Shift: Dutch Minister's Israel Visit Delayed

Dutch Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp postponed his trip to Israel following consultations with Israeli counterparts. The decision aligns with new International Criminal Court arrest warrants for Israeli leaders, with the Netherlands affirming compliance if they enter the country.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-11-2024 00:05 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 00:05 IST
The trip of Dutch Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp to Israel has been postponed, as confirmed by the Dutch Foreign Ministry on Thursday. This development echoes an earlier report by the Dutch News Agency ANP.

The ministry stated that "under the current circumstances, it has been decided not to go to Israel now." This choice followed discussions with Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar. The delay coincides with recent actions by the International Criminal Court, which issued arrest warrants for several Israeli officials, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.

The Netherlands has expressed its intention to comply with these warrants should the individuals enter Dutch territory, adding a layer of complexity to diplomatic relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

