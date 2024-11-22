Musk and Trump: The DOGE Department Sparks Debate

Elon Musk and Donald Trump are pushing forward the Department of Government Efficiency, colloquially known as DOGE, with a mission to streamline government spending and regulations. This bold move could potentially trigger a constitutional battle over federal power dynamics.

Under Trump's leadership, Musk and former Republican candidate Vivek Ramaswamy are set to head this advisory committee. Their strategy involves impounding, or withholding funds allocated by Congress, a practice banned since the 1974 law following Nixon's presidency.

This radical proposal has already been spotlighted as a significant legal confrontation in Trump's prospective second term, leveraging a Republican majority in Congress and a conservative Supreme Court to expand presidential powers markedly.

(With inputs from agencies.)