Spain Accelerates Defence Spending

Spain plans to boost its defence spending to 2% of its GDP ahead of the 2029 target, as stated by Defence Minister Margarita Robles. The initiative aligns with NATO commitments and signifies a serious and rigorous approach to meeting these obligations.

  • Country:
  • Portugal

In a significant shift in policy, Spain has announced plans to increase its defence spending to 2% of its gross domestic product well before the initial target year of 2029. This was confirmed on Tuesday in Lisbon by Spain's Defence Minister, Margarita Robles.

Robles emphasized that the focus is not solely on meeting deadlines but on surpassing them through a committed and methodical process. The enhancement of defence expenditure is part of Spain's efforts to honor its obligations to NATO, which requires member nations to allocate a certain percentage of their GDP to defence.

The announcement marks a proactive stance by Spain in response to global security dynamics, showcasing its prioritization of defense amidst evolving international alliances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

