Volkswagen Navigates Northvolt's Bankruptcy Turmoil
Volkswagen, Northvolt's largest investor, acknowledged Northvolt's Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing in the U.S. and maintained communication with the Swedish battery maker, without commenting on potential impacts.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 22-11-2024 01:56 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 01:56 IST
- Country:
- Germany
Volkswagen, the largest investor in Northvolt, has confirmed ongoing communication with the Swedish battery cells manufacturer following its Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing in the United States.
Holding a 21% stake in Northvolt, Europe's top carmaker has officially acknowledged the development but refrained from stating any potential effects on the Volkswagen Group.
As industry eyes turn toward Volkswagen for insights into potential ramifications, the carmaker remains silent, choosing instead to closely monitor the situation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Volkswagen
- Northvolt
- bankruptcy
- Chapter 11
- shareholder
- Swedish
- battery
- stake
- carmaker
- impact
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Powering the Future: Epsilon & Daejoo's Breakthrough in Battery Tech
Powering the Future: Epsilon and Daejoo's Breakthrough in Battery Innovation
Terror Charges Loom for Swedish Teenagers Over Embassy Explosions
China's Battery Giant CATL Eyes U.S. Expansion Amid Trade Tensions
India's Battery Revolution: A Sustainable Shift