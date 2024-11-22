Volkswagen Navigates Northvolt's Bankruptcy Turmoil

Volkswagen, the largest investor in Northvolt, has confirmed ongoing communication with the Swedish battery cells manufacturer following its Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing in the United States.

Holding a 21% stake in Northvolt, Europe's top carmaker has officially acknowledged the development but refrained from stating any potential effects on the Volkswagen Group.

As industry eyes turn toward Volkswagen for insights into potential ramifications, the carmaker remains silent, choosing instead to closely monitor the situation.

