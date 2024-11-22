Russia's New Missile Launch Sparks European Concerns

The United States suspects Russia's recent launch of a novel intermediate-range ballistic missile (IRBM) as a significant escalation in the ongoing Ukraine conflict. This new missile, reportedly an experimental variant, raises fresh concerns over the implications for European missile defense systems, strategists suggest.

According to U.S. military officials, the missile's design draws heavily from Russia's RS-26 Rubezh intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM). Although deemed experimental and scarce in numbers, its deployment alarms international defense analysts. The Pentagon confirmed the missile carried a conventional warhead but noted potential modifications could include nuclear capabilities.

In a televised address, President Vladimir Putin admitted to utilizing this new weapon, dubbed 'Oreshnik.' Defense experts view this move as part of Russia's response to NATO's deployment of U.S. missiles in Europe, escalating competitive military advancements between global powers.

