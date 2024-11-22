Left Menu

Russia's New Missile Launch Sparks European Concerns

Russia's test launch of a new intermediate-range ballistic missile, named 'Oreshnik,' raises tensions with NATO amid U.S. missile deployments in Europe. The experimental missile prompts discussions on European missile defense strategies and reflects broader geopolitical disagreements, following Russia's claims of retaliatory actions against Ukraine's recent attack with Western weapons.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-11-2024 04:35 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 04:35 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United States suspects Russia's recent launch of a novel intermediate-range ballistic missile (IRBM) as a significant escalation in the ongoing Ukraine conflict. This new missile, reportedly an experimental variant, raises fresh concerns over the implications for European missile defense systems, strategists suggest.

According to U.S. military officials, the missile's design draws heavily from Russia's RS-26 Rubezh intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM). Although deemed experimental and scarce in numbers, its deployment alarms international defense analysts. The Pentagon confirmed the missile carried a conventional warhead but noted potential modifications could include nuclear capabilities.

In a televised address, President Vladimir Putin admitted to utilizing this new weapon, dubbed 'Oreshnik.' Defense experts view this move as part of Russia's response to NATO's deployment of U.S. missiles in Europe, escalating competitive military advancements between global powers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

