Left Menu

Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

US intelligence has warned defence companies to increase security against Russian sabotage, targeting operations in Europe supporting Ukraine. The alert follows recent attacks on European defense companies, logistics facilities, and more, allegedly orchestrated by Russia using local criminals, raising concerns about safety and infrastructure disruption.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 22-11-2024 05:35 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 05:35 IST
Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

US intelligence officials have warned American defense companies to bolster their security measures following a spate of sabotage incidents in Europe attributed to Russia. The National Counterintelligence and Security Center issued a public bulletin advising firms, especially those aiding Ukraine against Russia, to enhance defenses against potential threats.

Officials emphasized that Russia's sabotage activities in Europe amplify risks for US companies operating both abroad and domestically. Such operations aim to sow fear, disrupt critical infrastructure, and could potentially lead to injuries or fatalities. European and US intelligence agencies have indicated these acts often involve local criminals orchestrated by Russian intelligence.

The warning follows alleged plots, including a scheme to smuggle incendiary devices onto cargo planes meant for North America, leading to fires in a German courier hub and an English warehouse. These tactics are part of a broader strategy to undermine Ukraine's allies, with Russia denying any involvement in these sabotage activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

 Global
2
Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

 Global
3
EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

 Belgium
4
U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024