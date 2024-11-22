Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

US intelligence officials have warned American defense companies to bolster their security measures following a spate of sabotage incidents in Europe attributed to Russia. The National Counterintelligence and Security Center issued a public bulletin advising firms, especially those aiding Ukraine against Russia, to enhance defenses against potential threats.

Officials emphasized that Russia's sabotage activities in Europe amplify risks for US companies operating both abroad and domestically. Such operations aim to sow fear, disrupt critical infrastructure, and could potentially lead to injuries or fatalities. European and US intelligence agencies have indicated these acts often involve local criminals orchestrated by Russian intelligence.

The warning follows alleged plots, including a scheme to smuggle incendiary devices onto cargo planes meant for North America, leading to fires in a German courier hub and an English warehouse. These tactics are part of a broader strategy to undermine Ukraine's allies, with Russia denying any involvement in these sabotage activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)