Left Menu

Senate Deal Sidelines Biden's Circuit Court Picks Amid Confirmation Race

In a strategic move, the Senate will skip votes on four of President Biden's appellate court nominees. This decision, part of a compromise with Republicans, is aimed at expediting other judicial nominations. The focus is on rapid confirmations before Republicans assume chamber control next year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 22-11-2024 06:23 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 06:23 IST
Senate Deal Sidelines Biden's Circuit Court Picks Amid Confirmation Race
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

In a bid to expedite judicial confirmations, the Senate reached a deal to forgo votes on four of President Joe Biden's appellate court nominees. This decision was made as part of a compromise with Republicans to facilitate faster consideration of other judicial nominations, drawing Biden closer to the 234 confirmations achieved in Donald Trump's first term.

Currently, Biden has seen 221 judicial confirmations. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer faced numerous procedural votes and late-night sessions, as he navigated both Democratic and Republican challenges to push through more nominations before the shift in congressional power.

Democratic leadership confirmed that an agreement allows for the consideration of seven district court judges post-Thanksgiving, with an additional six judges slated for floor consideration in December. However, nominees Adeel Abdullah Mangi, Karla M. Campbell, Julia M. Lipez, and Ryan Young Park were excluded, lacking sufficient support due to controversies and intra-party conflicts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

 Global
2
Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

 Global
3
EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

 Belgium
4
U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024